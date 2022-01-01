Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11i vs Vivo V23e – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Vivo V23e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (795K versus 331K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 88% higher maximum brightness (933 against 497 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4050 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11i
vs
Vivo V23e

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.6% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11i +88%
933 nits
Vivo V23e
497 nits
Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors White, Black, Silver Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11i +3%
85.9%
Vivo V23e
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Vivo V23e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11i +107%
1112
Vivo V23e
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11i +94%
3631
Vivo V23e
1873
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11i +140%
795471
Vivo V23e
331906
CPU 201121 95471
GPU 316401 76644
Memory 123476 71843
UX 155182 88535
Total score 795471 331906
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11i +410%
5600
Vivo V23e
1098
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 33 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 5600 1098
PCMark 3.0 score 12782 6443
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 12
OS size 25.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4050 mAh
Charge power 33 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (31% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11i
13:00 hr
Vivo V23e
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11i
16:28 hr
Vivo V23e
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11i
24:25 hr
Vivo V23e
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS -
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11i
116
Vivo V23e
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11i
103
Vivo V23e
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11i
111
Vivo V23e
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11i
87.5 dB
Vivo V23e
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 November 2021
Release date May 2021 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11i is definitely a better buy.

