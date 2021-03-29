Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11i vs X60 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Vivo X60 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i
Vivo X60 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Vivo X60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (96 vs 77 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 727K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (942 against 822 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11i
88
X60 Pro
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11i
90
X60 Pro
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11i
76
X60 Pro
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11i
72
X60 Pro
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11i
89
X60 Pro
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11i
82
X60 Pro
78

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11i
vs
X60 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 90.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.6% 98.9%
PWM 500 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11i +15%
942 nits
X60 Pro
822 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11i
85.9%
X60 Pro +5%
90.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Vivo X60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11i +8%
1117
X60 Pro
1034
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11i +4%
3654
X60 Pro
3519
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11i +10%
797623
X60 Pro
727375
CPU 213498 193824
GPU 305304 243003
Memory 125341 133158
UX 145990 152437
Total score 797623 727375
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11i +33%
5600
X60 Pro
4210
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 33 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 5600 4210
PCMark 3.0 score 12961 11137
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (21st and 44th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch 11.1
OS size 25.4 GB 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11i +29%
13:00 hr
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11i
16:28 hr
X60 Pro +23%
20:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11i
24:25 hr
X60 Pro
24:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11i
116
X60 Pro +9%
127
Video quality
Mi 11i +3%
103
X60 Pro
100
Generic camera score
Mi 11i
111
X60 Pro +8%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11i
87.5 dB
X60 Pro +8%
94.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 December 2020
Release date May 2021 January 2021
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11i. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro.

