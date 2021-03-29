Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Vivo X60 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 11i Vivo X60 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Vivo X60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Shows 25% longer battery life (96 vs 77 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4200 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 727K)

Stereo speakers

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (942 against 822 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Weighs 17 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 90.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.6% 98.9% PWM 500 Hz 245 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 6.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 11i +15% 942 nits X60 Pro 822 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Silver White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11i 85.9% X60 Pro +5% 90.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Vivo X60 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650 GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11i +8% 1117 X60 Pro 1034 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11i +4% 3654 X60 Pro 3519 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11i +10% 797623 X60 Pro 727375 CPU 213498 193824 GPU 305304 243003 Memory 125341 133158 UX 145990 152437 Total score 797623 727375 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11i +33% 5600 X60 Pro 4210 Stability - 99% Graphics test 33 FPS 25 FPS Graphics score 5600 4210 PCMark 3.0 score 12961 11137 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (21st and 44th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch 11.1 OS size 25.4 GB 30 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4520 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11i +29% 13:00 hr X60 Pro 10:07 hr Watching videos (Player) Mi 11i 16:28 hr X60 Pro +23% 20:05 hr Talk (3G) Mi 11i 24:25 hr X60 Pro 24:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11i 116 X60 Pro +9% 127 Video quality Mi 11i +3% 103 X60 Pro 100 Generic camera score Mi 11i 111 X60 Pro +8% 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11i 87.5 dB X60 Pro +8% 94.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 December 2020 Release date May 2021 January 2021 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11i. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro.