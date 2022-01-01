Xiaomi Mi 11i vs 12 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 11i Xiaomi 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 789K)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

The phone is 9-months newer

Reverse charging feature

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1242 and 1106 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 521 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.6% 99.8% PWM 500 Hz 367 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Mi 11i 937 nits 12 Pro +4% 972 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 11i 85.9% 12 Pro +4% 89.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730 GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 11i 1106 12 Pro +12% 1242 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 11i 3633 12 Pro +7% 3887 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 11i 789630 12 Pro +28% 1008340 CPU 213498 - GPU 305304 - Memory 125341 - UX 145990 - Total score 789630 1008340 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 11i 5600 12 Pro n/a PCMark 3.0 score 12850 - AnTuTu Android Ranking List (28th and 2nd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13 OS size 25.4 GB 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4520 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 33 W 120 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 11i 13:00 hr 12 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 11i 16:28 hr 12 Pro n/a Talk (3G) Mi 11i 24:25 hr 12 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 115° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 - Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 11i 116 12 Pro n/a Video quality Mi 11i 103 12 Pro n/a Generic camera score Mi 11i 111 12 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 11i +4% 87.5 dB 12 Pro 84.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 December 2021 Release date May 2021 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11i.