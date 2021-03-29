Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11i vs Mi 10S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (926 against 785 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1103 and 910 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10S
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11i
90
Mi 10S
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11i
100
Mi 10S
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11i
81
Mi 10S
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11i
70
Mi 10S
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11i
89
Mi 10S
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11i
85
Mi 10S
83

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11i
vs
Mi 10S

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.6% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 11i +18%
926 nits
Mi 10S
785 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11i
85.9%
Mi 10S +5%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi Mi 10S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11i +21%
1103
Mi 10S
910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11i +12%
3583
Mi 10S
3206
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11i +3%
682270
Mi 10S
662174
AnTuTu Rating (13th and 24th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 25.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4780 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 34 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:56 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11i
13:00 hr
Mi 10S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11i
16:28 hr
Mi 10S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 11i
24:25 hr
Mi 10S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11i
116
Mi 10S
n/a
Video quality
Mi 11i
103
Mi 10S
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 11i
111
Mi 10S
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11i
87.5 dB
Mi 10S
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date May 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 600 USD ~ 613 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11i. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

