Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11i vs Mi 11 Lite 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Mi 11 Lite 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 11i
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Лайт 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (788K versus 530K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (939 against 844 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1109 and 878 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 37 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11i
vs
Mi 11 Lite 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.6% 97.5%
PWM 500 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11i +11%
939 nits
Mi 11 Lite 5G
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11i +1%
85.9%
Mi 11 Lite 5G
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 642
GPU clock 840 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11i +26%
1109
Mi 11 Lite 5G
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11i +62%
3611
Mi 11 Lite 5G
2224
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11i +49%
788774
Mi 11 Lite 5G
530179
CPU 201121 161152
GPU 316401 162000
Memory 123476 88725
UX 155182 119299
Total score 788774 530179
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11i +79%
5600
Mi 11 Lite 5G
3123
Stability - 79%
Graphics test 33 FPS 18 FPS
Graphics score 5600 3123
PCMark 3.0 score 12782 10493
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (52nd and 176th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size 25.4 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:35 hr 09:10 hr
Watching video 13:27 hr 14:42 hr
Gaming 05:21 hr 04:30 hr
Standby 87 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Mi 11i +2%
28:12 hr
Mi 11 Lite 5G
27:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11i from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11i
116
Mi 11 Lite 5G +2%
118
Video quality
Mi 11i +2%
103
Mi 11 Lite 5G
101
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11i
87.5 dB
Mi 11 Lite 5G +2%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date May 2021 April 2021
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (78.6%)
3 (21.4%)
Total votes: 14

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11i vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
2. Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
3. Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Xiaomi 11T
4. Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
5. Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Mi 11X
6. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs 11 Lite 5G NE
9. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Mi 11 Lite
10. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G vs Xiaomi 11T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish