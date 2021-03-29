Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11i vs Mi 11 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11i vs Mi 11 Ultra

Ксиаоми Ми 11i
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11 Ультра
Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 29, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11i
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (1292 against 941 nits)
  • Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11i
vs
Mi 11 Ultra

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi 11i +37%
1292 nits
Mi 11 Ultra
941 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 234 gramm (8.25 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11i
85.9%
Mi 11 Ultra +6%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11i
1125
Mi 11 Ultra
1125
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11i +10%
3817
Mi 11 Ultra
3455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11i +3%
726884
Mi 11 Ultra
704149

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (67 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (90% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11i
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
11:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11i
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11i
n/a
Mi 11 Ultra
28:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 128°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.3
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date May 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 600 USD ~ 1150 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.77 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. It has a better display, battery life, camera, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11i and Huawei Honor 10i
2. Xiaomi Mi 11i and Mi 10T
3. Xiaomi Mi 11i and Redmi K40 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 11i and 11X Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
6. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
7. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish