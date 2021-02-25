Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.