Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11X Про
VS
Хуавей Мейт 40 Про
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (1292 against 796 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1126 and 910 points
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11X Pro
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11X Pro +62%
1292 nits
Mate 40 Pro
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11X Pro
85.9%
Mate 40 Pro +10%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11X Pro +24%
1126
Mate 40 Pro
910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11X Pro +18%
3845
Mate 40 Pro
3245
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11X Pro +8%
735497
Mate 40 Pro
682195
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size - 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11X Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11X Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11X Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11X Pro
n/a
Mate 40 Pro
87.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2021 October 2020
Release date March 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 1125 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

