Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.