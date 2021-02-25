Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11X Pro vs Realme X7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro vs Oppo Realme X7 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 11X Про
VS
Оппо Реалми X7 Про
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Oppo Realme X7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X7 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (735K versus 533K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (1292 against 1184 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11X Pro
vs
Realme X7 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi 11X Pro +9%
1292 nits
Realme X7 Pro
1184 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Silver White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro and Oppo Realme X7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB 0.512 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11X Pro +52%
1126
Realme X7 Pro
741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11X Pro +31%
3845
Realme X7 Pro
2942
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 11X Pro +38%
735497
Realme X7 Pro
533983
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5184 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.7"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2021 September 2020
Release date March 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 312 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is definitely a better buy.

