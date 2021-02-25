Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11X Pro vs Galaxy A52 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 11X Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси А52 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (764K versus 393K)
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (1286 against 773 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 79% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1123 and 626 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11X Pro
vs
Galaxy A52 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 11X Pro +66%
1286 nits
Galaxy A52 5G
773 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Silver White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11X Pro +1%
85.9%
Galaxy A52 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11X Pro +79%
1123
Galaxy A52 5G
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11X Pro +110%
3816
Galaxy A52 5G
1818
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11X Pro +94%
764050
Galaxy A52 5G
393118
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (19th and 183rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (34% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11X Pro
n/a
Galaxy A52 5G
12:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11X Pro
n/a
Galaxy A52 5G
18:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11X Pro
n/a
Galaxy A52 5G
32:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2021 March 2021
Release date March 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 400 USD
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro or Mi 11X Pro
2. Mi 11 Ultra or Mi 11X Pro
3. Realme GT 5G or Mi 11X Pro
4. OnePlus 9R or Mi 11X Pro
5. iQOO 7 or Mi 11X Pro
6. Galaxy M51 or Galaxy A52 5G
7. Galaxy A72 or Galaxy A52 5G
8. Nord 2 5G or Galaxy A52 5G
9. Nord CE 5G or Galaxy A52 5G
10. Galaxy S20 FE 5G or Galaxy A52 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish