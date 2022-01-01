Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro vs 11T Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (1299 against 836 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
82
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|97.5%
|PWM
|-
|490 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1128
11T Pro +1%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11X Pro +1%
3833
3783
|CPU
|193836
|200301
|GPU
|295653
|307181
|Memory
|109210
|123104
|UX
|140537
|146003
|Total score
|733134
|773943
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13970
|-
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (58th and 46th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|-
|32 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (63% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
|0:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
22:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
125
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
117
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro.
