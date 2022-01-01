Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.