Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11X vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Google Pixel 6

Ксиаоми Ми 11X
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6
Xiaomi Mi 11X
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on April 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11X
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (1307 against 851 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11X
88
Pixel 6
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11X
78
Pixel 6
79
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11X
80
Pixel 6
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11X
66
Pixel 6
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11X
86
Pixel 6
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11X
78
Pixel 6
80

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11X
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11X +54%
1307 nits
Pixel 6
851 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11X +3%
85.9%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 675 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11X
1038
Pixel 6
1033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11X +20%
3511
Pixel 6
2926
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11X
675864
Pixel 6 +8%
728168
CPU 190864 187698
GPU 232290 298218
Memory 104365 100887
UX 147242 137683
Total score 675864 728168
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11X
4185
Pixel 6 +55%
6466
Stability 83% 55%
Graphics test 25 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 4185 6466
PCMark 3.0 score 12334 10520
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:58 hr
Watching video - 16:38 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life
Mi 11X
n/a
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11X
n/a
Pixel 6
144
Video quality
Mi 11X
n/a
Pixel 6
115
Generic camera score
Mi 11X
n/a
Pixel 6
132

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11X
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 October 2021
Release date April 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco F3 vs Mi 11X
2. OnePlus 9R vs Mi 11X
3. Mi 11 Lite vs Mi 11X
4. OnePlus Nord vs Mi 11X
5. Mi 10i vs Mi 11X
6. iPhone 12 Pro vs Pixel 6
7. Galaxy S21 vs Pixel 6
8. iPhone 13 vs Pixel 6
9. Galaxy S20 FE vs Pixel 6
10. OnePlus 9 vs Pixel 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish