Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11X vs Honor 60 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Huawei Honor 60

Ксиаоми Ми 11X
VS
Хуавей Хонор 60
Xiaomi Mi 11X
Huawei Honor 60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on April 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11X
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 508K)
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1020 and 753 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11X
vs
Honor 60

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 11X
1292 nits
Honor 60
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors White, Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11X
85.9%
Honor 60 +6%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Huawei Honor 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11X +35%
1020
Honor 60
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11X +26%
3482
Honor 60
2774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11X +33%
675627
Honor 60
508406
AnTuTu 9 Results (62nd and 143rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 112°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 December 2021
Release date April 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11X and Poco X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11 Ultra
3. Xiaomi Mi 11X and OnePlus Nord
4. Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11 Lite
5. Xiaomi Mi 11X and Poco F3 GT
6. Huawei Honor 60 and Honor 50
7. Huawei Honor 60 and Honor 50 SE

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish