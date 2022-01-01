Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11X vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Motorola Edge 30

Ксиаоми Ми 11X
VS
Моторола Эдж 30
Xiaomi Mi 11X
Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on April 23, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11X
  • Delivers 162% higher maximum brightness (1313 against 501 nits)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4020 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1036 and 825 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Weighs 41 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11X
88
Edge 30
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11X
78
Edge 30
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11X
80
Edge 30
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11X
65
Edge 30
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11X
86
Edge 30
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11X
78
Edge 30
76

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11X
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 11X +162%
1313 nits
Edge 30
501 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Silver Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11X
85.9%
Edge 30
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11X +26%
1036
Edge 30
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11X +49%
3511
Edge 30
2359
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11X
680258
Edge 30
n/a
CPU 190864 -
GPU 232290 -
Memory 104365 -
UX 147242 -
Total score 680258 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11X
4185
Edge 30
n/a
Stability 83% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4185 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12330 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:55 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 April 2022
Release date April 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11X. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Mi 11X vs Poco F3
2. Mi 11X vs iPhone 13
3. Mi 11X vs Mi 11 Lite 5G
4. Mi 11X vs Xiaomi 12X
5. Mi 11X vs Mi 11i
6. Edge 30 vs 9 Pro
7. Edge 30 vs 10 Pro
8. Edge 30 vs Edge 20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish