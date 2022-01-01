Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Motorola Edge 30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on April 23, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Delivers 162% higher maximum brightness (1313 against 501 nits)
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 4020 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1036 and 825 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Weighs 41 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|86.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|190864
|-
|GPU
|232290
|-
|Memory
|104365
|-
|UX
|147242
|-
|Total score
|680258
|-
|Stability
|83%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4185
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12330
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|4020 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|April 2022
|Release date
|April 2021
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11X. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.
