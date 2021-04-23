Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on April 23, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.