Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on April 23, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X7 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.