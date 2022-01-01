Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on April 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (1307 against 808 nits)
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 493K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1038 and 772 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|138.1%
|PWM
|-
|231 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11X +34%
1038
772
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11X +25%
3511
2803
|CPU
|190864
|153005
|GPU
|232290
|153219
|Memory
|104365
|72604
|UX
|147242
|113850
|Total score
|675864
|493338
|Stability
|83%
|98%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|4185
|2466
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12334
|12028
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (106th and 198th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|-
|26 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|1:28 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:19 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:35 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:10 hr
|Standby
|-
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|August 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.88 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.84 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11X. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.
Cast your vote
5 (35.7%)
9 (64.3%)
Total votes: 14