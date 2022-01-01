Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11X vs Galaxy A52s 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on April 23, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11X
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (1307 against 808 nits)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 493K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1038 and 772 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11X
vs
Galaxy A52s 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 138.1%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11X +62%
1307 nits
Galaxy A52s 5G
808 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Silver White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11X +1%
85.9%
Galaxy A52s 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11X +34%
1038
Galaxy A52s 5G
772
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11X +25%
3511
Galaxy A52s 5G
2803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11X +37%
675864
Galaxy A52s 5G
493338
CPU 190864 153005
GPU 232290 153219
Memory 104365 72604
UX 147242 113850
Total score 675864 493338
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11X +70%
4185
Galaxy A52s 5G
2466
Stability 83% 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 4185 2466
PCMark 3.0 score 12334 12028
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (106th and 198th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:19 hr
Watching video - 15:35 hr
Gaming - 05:10 hr
Standby - 110 hr
General battery life
Mi 11X
n/a
Galaxy A52s 5G
31:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11X
n/a
Galaxy A52s 5G
83.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 August 2021
Release date April 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11X. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (35.7%)
9 (64.3%)
Total votes: 14

