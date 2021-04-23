Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on April 23, 2021, against the Vivo X50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.