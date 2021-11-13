Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 11X vs 11T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 11X vs 11T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 11X (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on April 23, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11X
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (1312 against 845 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (778K versus 676K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1142 and 1031 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 11X
88
11T Pro
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 11X
80
11T Pro
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 11X
81
11T Pro
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 11X
66
11T Pro
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 11X
86
11T Pro
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 11X
79
11T Pro
82

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 11X
vs
11T Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 490 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 11X +55%
1312 nits
11T Pro
845 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 11X +1%
85.9%
11T Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 11X
1031
11T Pro +11%
1142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 11X
3492
11T Pro +10%
3849
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 11X
676996
11T Pro +15%
778297
CPU 190864 200301
GPU 232290 307181
Memory 104365 123104
UX 147242 146003
Total score 676996 778297
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 11X
4185
11T Pro
n/a
Stability 83% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4185 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12334 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (98th and 48th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 11X
n/a
11T Pro
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 11X
n/a
11T Pro
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 11X
n/a
11T Pro
22:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 11X
n/a
11T Pro
125
Video quality
Mi 11X
n/a
11T Pro
110
Generic camera score
Mi 11X
n/a
11T Pro
117

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 11X
n/a
11T Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 September 2021
Release date April 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 11X.

Avatar
Guest 13 November 2021 06:42
Mi 11T pro has 5000 mAh battery with SD 888 processor while Mi 11X has 4520 mah battery with SD 870 processor.. Then how can you say that Mi 11X has better battery life?
0 Reply
