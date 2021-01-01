Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.15-inch Xiaomi Mi 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820) that was released on February 24, 2016, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.