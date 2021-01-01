Xiaomi Mi 5 vs Huawei Honor 9X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.15-inch Xiaomi Mi 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820) that was released on February 24, 2016, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 5
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (626 against 455 nits)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 67.8 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
- Has a 1.44 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Shows 8% longer battery life (99 vs 92 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 10.97% more screen real estate
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.15 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|428 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|73.33%
|84.3%
|RGB color space
|-
|99%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|43 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|1173:1
|969:1
Design and build
|Height
|144.5 mm (5.69 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|129 gramm (4.55 oz)
|196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 530
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|510 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~498 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 10
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|10.2 GB
|15.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 20 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28.53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|4 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2688 x 1512
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|2 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2016
|July 2019
|Release date
|March 2016
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 449 USD
|~ 237 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.376 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.798 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 5.
