Xiaomi Mi 5
Huawei Honor 9X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.15-inch Xiaomi Mi 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820) that was released on February 24, 2016, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 5
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (626 against 455 nits)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 67.8 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Has a 1.44 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (99 vs 92 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.97% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 5
55
Honor 9X
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 5
47
Honor 9X
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 5
62
Honor 9X
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 5
42
Honor 9X
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 5
68
Honor 9X
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 5
51
Honor 9X
55

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 5
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.15 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 428 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.33% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 43 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1173:1 969:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 5 +38%
626 nits
Honor 9X
455 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.5 mm (5.69 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.2 mm (0.28 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 129 gramm (4.55 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 5
73.33%
Honor 9X +15%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 5 and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530 Mali-G51
GPU clock 510 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~498 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 5
n/a
Honor 9X
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 5
n/a
Honor 9X
1350
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 5
131261
Honor 9X +7%
139894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 5
n/a
Honor 9X
175894
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 10 EMUI 10
OS size 10.2 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 20 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 5 +1%
12:50 hr
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 5 +12%
13:52 hr
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 5
19:43 hr
Honor 9X +45%
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28.53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 4 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2688 x 1512 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 2 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 5
78 dB
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2016 July 2019
Release date March 2016 September 2019
Launch price ~ 449 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.376 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.798 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

