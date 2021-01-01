Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 6 vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 6 vs Huawei Honor 9

Xiaomi Mi 6
Huawei Honor 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.15-inch Xiaomi Mi 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on April 19, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 6
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 198K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (594 against 519 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 13 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 6
54
Honor 9
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 6
49
Honor 9
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 6
62
Honor 9
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 6
48
Honor 9
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 6
75
Honor 9
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 6
54
Honor 9
50

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 6
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.15 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 428 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 71.68% 70.24%
Display tests
PWM 2315 Hz Not detected
Response time 46.6 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 2214:1 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 6 +14%
594 nits
Honor 9
519 nits
Design and build

Height 145.1 mm (5.71 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 6 +2%
71.68%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 6 and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2450 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 540 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 710 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~558 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Mi 6 +9%
2021
Honor 9
1859
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Mi 6
6143
Honor 9 +1%
6178
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 6 +23%
176758
Honor 9
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 6 +30%
258873
Honor 9
198567
Software

Operating system Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 8 EMUI 9.1
OS size 13 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 6 +9%
12:27 hr
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 6 +39%
13:00 hr
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 6
17:11 hr
Honor 9 +23%
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Pro mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 23.9 mm -
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 6
82.3 dB
Honor 9 +4%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2017 June 2017
Release date July 2017 July 2017
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.409 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.55 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 6. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

