Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.15-inch Xiaomi Mi 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on April 19, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.