Xiaomi Mi 6 vs Huawei Honor 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.15-inch Xiaomi Mi 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835) that was released on April 19, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 6
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 198K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 835
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (594 against 519 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 13 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.15 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|428 ppi
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|71.68%
|70.24%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|46.6 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|2214:1
|1310:1
Design and build
|Height
|145.1 mm (5.71 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|Max. clock
|2450 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 540
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 8
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3350 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
|- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|23.9 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2017
|June 2017
|Release date
|July 2017
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.409 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.55 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 6. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.
