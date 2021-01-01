Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.