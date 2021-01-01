Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Huawei Honor 20S

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20S
Huawei Honor 20S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.2:9
PPI 403 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 46.2 ms -
Contrast 1276:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
468 nits
Honor 20S +6%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Honor 20S +2%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +1%
334
Honor 20S
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +2%
1425
Honor 20S
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite +4%
177172
Honor 20S
169672

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic 2.1
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
Honor 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite
85.1 dB
Honor 20S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 September 2019
Release date September 2018 October 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20S. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

