Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.