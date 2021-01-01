Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Honor 9A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 98K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 45% higher pixel density (403 vs 278 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 340 and 176 points
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
  • Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3350 mAh
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (537 against 468 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Honor 9A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 94.1%
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 46.2 ms 31 ms
Contrast 1276:1 1492:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
468 nits
Honor 9A +15%
537 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite +1%
82.5%
Honor 9A
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Huawei Honor 9A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +93%
340
Honor 9A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +61%
1467
Honor 9A
914
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite +80%
178186
Honor 9A
98788

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 16 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:27 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Honor 9A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Honor 9A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
Honor 9A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite
85.9 dB
Honor 9A
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2018 April 2020
Release date September 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite. But if the battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

