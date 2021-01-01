Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.