Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 297 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3350 mAh
  • Shows 55% longer battery life (119 vs 77 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.4%
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 46.2 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast 1276:1 1034:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite +6%
466 nits
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
P Smart 2021 +2%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +12%
332
P Smart 2021
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +8%
1422
P Smart 2021
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Lite +5%
139587
P Smart 2021
133225
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite +5%
175462
P Smart 2021
167029
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 16 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
P Smart 2021 +48%
15:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
P Smart 2021 +50%
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
P Smart 2021 +39%
41:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite
85.3 dB
P Smart 2021 +7%
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 September 2020
Release date September 2018 November 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.

