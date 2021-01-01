Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Huawei P20 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3350 vs 3000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 660
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.9:9
PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 46.2 ms -
Contrast 1276:1 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
461 nits
P20 Lite +3%
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite +2%
82.5%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
1431
P20 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Lite +87%
139710
P20 Lite
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
176543
P20 Lite
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.0
OS size 16 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
P20 Lite +8%
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite +8%
10:15 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite +79%
29:59 hr
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite +1%
85.3 dB
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 March 2018
Release date September 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Mi 8 Lite
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Mi 8 Lite
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Mi 8 Lite
5. Xiaomi Mi 8 or Mi 8 Lite
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Huawei P20 Lite
7. Huawei P30 or P20 Lite
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Huawei P20 Lite
9. Huawei P40 or P20 Lite
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Huawei P20 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish