Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Huawei Y6p
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (178K versus 96K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 45% higher pixel density (403 vs 278 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
- Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3350 mAh
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (538 against 468 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
53
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|278 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|81.3%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|94.4%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|46.2 ms
|25.4 ms
|Contrast
|1276:1
|1444:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +152%
340
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +196%
1467
495
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite +85%
178186
96374
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|16 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3350 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
29:59 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4368 x 2912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2018
|May 2020
|Release date
|September 2018
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.749 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.585 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite. But if the battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y6p.
