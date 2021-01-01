Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Huawei Y8p – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Huawei Y8p, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y8p
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3350 mAh
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (560 against 468 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Huawei Y8p

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 418 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.5% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 46.2 ms -
Contrast 1276:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
468 nits
Huawei Y8p +20%
560 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Huawei Y8p +1%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Huawei Y8p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G51
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +2%
334
Huawei Y8p
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +6%
1425
Huawei Y8p
1341
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
177172
Huawei Y8p +5%
185544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (266th and 250th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:27 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Huawei Y8p
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Huawei Y8p
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
Huawei Y8p
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite
85.1 dB
Huawei Y8p
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2018 May 2020
Release date September 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Y8p. It has a better display, camera, design, and sound.

