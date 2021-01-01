Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Note 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Meizu Note 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (176K versus 132K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 333 and 269 points
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 8
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 80.37%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 46.2 ms -
Contrast 1276:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite +4%
461 nits
Note 8
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 153.6 mm (6.05 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite +3%
82.5%
Note 8
80.37%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Meizu Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +24%
333
Note 8
269
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +18%
1431
Note 8
1208
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Lite +36%
139710
Note 8
102882
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite +33%
176543
Note 8
132975
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme UI 7.3
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Note 8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Note 8
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
Note 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite
85.3 dB
Note 8
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 October 2018
Release date September 2018 November 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is definitely a better buy.

