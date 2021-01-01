Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Meizu X8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Meizu X8

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
Meizu X8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Meizu X8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 176K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (507 against 461 nits)
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 386 and 333 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Meizu X8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 86.77%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM 2358 Hz 2315 Hz
Response time 46.2 ms 66.8 ms
Contrast 1276:1 1625:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
461 nits
Meizu X8 +10%
507 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 151.2 mm (5.95 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Meizu X8 +5%
86.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Meizu X8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 616
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
333
Meizu X8 +16%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
1431
Meizu X8 +1%
1451
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Lite
139710
Meizu X8 +14%
158579
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
176543
Meizu X8 +10%
194526
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme UI
OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 3210 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Meizu X8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Meizu X8
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
Meizu X8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 22 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite
85.3 dB
Meizu X8 +4%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 September 2018
Release date September 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Meizu X8. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite.

