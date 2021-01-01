Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.