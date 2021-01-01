Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
VS
Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (468 against 415 nits)
  • Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (107 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3350 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 177K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.5% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 46.2 ms 28.4 ms
Contrast 1276:1 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite +13%
468 nits
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Realme 6 Pro +3%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
334
Realme 6 Pro +60%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
1425
Realme 6 Pro +15%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
177172
Realme 6 Pro +52%
269673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (266th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI
OS size 16 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Realme 6 Pro +41%
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Realme 6 Pro +38%
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
Realme 6 Pro +5%
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite +4%
85.1 dB
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 March 2020
Release date September 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Mi 8 Lite or Redmi Note 7
2. Mi 8 Lite or Mi A3
3. Mi 8 Lite or Mi 9 Lite
4. Mi 8 Lite or Galaxy A51
5. Mi 8 Lite or Redmi Note 9
6. Realme 6 Pro or Galaxy A51
7. Realme 6 Pro or Galaxy M31
8. Realme 6 Pro or Redmi Note 9 Pro
9. Realme 6 Pro or Realme XT
10. Realme 6 Pro or Poco X2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish