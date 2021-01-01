Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (468 against 415 nits)
- Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- Shows 39% longer battery life (107 vs 77 hours)
- Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3350 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 177K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|82.5%
|84.7%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|98.4%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|46.2 ms
|28.4 ms
|Contrast
|1276:1
|1195:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Blue, Red, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Realme 6 Pro +60%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1425
Realme 6 Pro +15%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177172
Realme 6 Pro +52%
269673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Rating (266th and 176th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI
|OS size
|16 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3350 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:24 hr
Realme 6 Pro +41%
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:15 hr
Realme 6 Pro +38%
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
29:59 hr
Realme 6 Pro +5%
31:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|6
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|March 2020
|Release date
|September 2018
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.749 W/kg
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.585 W/kg
|0.92 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3