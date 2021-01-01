Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Realme 7 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Oppo Realme 7

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
VS
Oppo Realme 7

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Weighs 27.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3350 mAh
  • Shows 64% longer battery life (126 vs 77 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 176K)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (518 against 466 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Realme 7

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.3%
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 46.2 ms 28 ms
Contrast 1276:1 955:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
466 nits
Realme 7 +11%
518 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Realme 7 +1%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Oppo Realme 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
337
Realme 7 +57%
529
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
1431
Realme 7 +15%
1651
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
176912
Realme 7 +62%
286733
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (286th and 158th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 16 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Realme 7 +79%
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Realme 7 +43%
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
Realme 7 +20%
35:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite +5%
85.1 dB
Realme 7
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 September 2020
Release date September 2018 November 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 7 is definitely a better buy.

