Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.