Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
VS
Оппо Рено 4 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
Oppo Reno 4 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (600 against 463 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3350 mAh
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 174K)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.17% more screen real estate
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Reno 4 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 90.67%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 46.2 ms -
Contrast 1276:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
463 nits
Reno 4 Lite +30%
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Reno 4 Lite +10%
90.67%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Oppo Reno 4 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 850 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
332
Reno 4 Lite +18%
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
1416
Reno 4 Lite +4%
1466
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Lite
139873
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
174215
Reno 4 Lite +24%
216556

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 0:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
Reno 4 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite
85.3 dB
Reno 4 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 September 2020
Release date September 2018 September 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 4 Lite is definitely a better buy.

