Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.