Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.