Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A31
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (177K versus 153K)
- Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
- Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3350 mAh
- Shows 61% longer battery life (124 vs 77 hours)
- Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (626 against 468 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio P65
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
63
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.5%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|96.8%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|46.2 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|1276:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Galaxy A31 +4%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +14%
1425
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite +15%
177172
153673
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|16 GB
|27 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3350 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:24 hr
Galaxy A31 +62%
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:15 hr
Galaxy A31 +97%
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
29:59 hr
Galaxy A31 +20%
35:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|March 2020
|Release date
|September 2018
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.749 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.585 W/kg
|1.68 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A31 is definitely a better buy.
