Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.