Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • 52% higher pixel density (403 vs 266 PPI)
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Shows 87% longer battery life (144 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3350 mAh
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 175K)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750 5G
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (563 against 466 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Galaxy A42

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97.7%
PWM 2358 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 46.2 ms 9.5 ms
Contrast 1276:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
466 nits
Galaxy A42 +21%
563 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Galaxy A42 +2%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
332
Galaxy A42 +92%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
1422
Galaxy A42 +34%
1906
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Lite
139587
Galaxy A42
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
175462
Galaxy A42 +82%
320201
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 16 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 2:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Galaxy A42 +87%
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Galaxy A42 +138%
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
Galaxy A42 +39%
41:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite +3%
85.3 dB
Galaxy A42
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 September 2020
Release date September 2018 November 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 338 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A42 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

