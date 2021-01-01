Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A42
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- 52% higher pixel density (403 vs 266 PPI)
- Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
- Shows 87% longer battery life (144 vs 77 hours)
- Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3350 mAh
- 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 175K)
- Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750 5G
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (563 against 466 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|266 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|84.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|97.7%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|46.2 ms
|9.5 ms
|Contrast
|1276:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
332
Galaxy A42 +92%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1422
Galaxy A42 +34%
1906
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
139587
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
175462
Galaxy A42 +82%
320201
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|16 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3350 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|2:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:24 hr
Galaxy A42 +87%
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:15 hr
Galaxy A42 +138%
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
29:59 hr
Galaxy A42 +39%
41:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2018
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 338 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.749 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.585 W/kg
|1.33 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A42 is definitely a better buy.
