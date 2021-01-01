Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A50

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
VS
Самсунг Галакси А50
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (98 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3350 mAh
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (548 against 461 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9610
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 85.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 141.5%
PWM 2358 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 46.2 ms 7 ms
Contrast 1276:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
461 nits
Galaxy A50 +19%
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Galaxy A50 +3%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +18%
1431
Galaxy A50
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Lite
139710
Galaxy A50 +5%
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite +9%
176543
Galaxy A50
161742
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 16 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Galaxy A50 +19%
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Galaxy A50 +53%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite +22%
29:59 hr
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite
85.3 dB
Galaxy A50
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 February 2019
Release date September 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
25 (50%)
25 (50%)
Total votes: 50

Related comparisons

1. Mi A3 or Mi 8 Lite
2. Mi 9 Lite or Mi 8 Lite
3. Galaxy A51 or Mi 8 Lite
4. Redmi Note 9 or Mi 8 Lite
5. Honor 8X or Mi 8 Lite
6. Galaxy A30 or Galaxy A50
7. Mi 9T or Galaxy A50
8. Redmi Note 8 Pro or Galaxy A50
9. Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A50
10. Galaxy A20 or Galaxy A50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish