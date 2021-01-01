Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Galaxy A50s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A50s, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3350 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Galaxy A50s

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 85.42%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 46.2 ms -
Contrast 1276:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite +4%
461 nits
Galaxy A50s
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Galaxy A50s +4%
85.42%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A50s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
333
Galaxy A50s +5%
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +11%
1431
Galaxy A50s
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Lite
139710
Galaxy A50s +2%
142179
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
176543
Galaxy A50s
176675
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Galaxy A50s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
Galaxy A50s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite
85.3 dB
Galaxy A50s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 August 2019
Release date September 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

