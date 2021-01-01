Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Galaxy M21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M21

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
VS
Самсунг Галакси М21
Samsung Galaxy M21

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Comes with 2650 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3350 mAh
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (601 against 468 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Galaxy M21

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.5% 84.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 141.3%
PWM 2358 Hz 215 Hz
Response time 46.2 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1276:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
468 nits
Galaxy M21 +28%
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Galaxy M21 +2%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Samsung Galaxy M21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
334
Galaxy M21 +4%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite +7%
1425
Galaxy M21
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
177172
Galaxy M21 +2%
180633
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (266th and 259th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 16 GB 14.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Galaxy M21
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Galaxy M21
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
Galaxy M21
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 7744 x 5184
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite +2%
85.1 dB
Galaxy M21
83.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2018 March 2020
Release date September 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg 0.492 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite or Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
6. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Samsung Galaxy A51
9. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Samsung Galaxy A30s
10. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish