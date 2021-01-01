Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Galaxy M30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30
  • Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3350 mAh
  • Shows 55% longer battery life (119 vs 77 hours)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (639 against 461 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Galaxy M30

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 88.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 46.2 ms -
Contrast 1276:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
461 nits
Galaxy M30 +39%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Galaxy M30 +7%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Samsung Galaxy M30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2166 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Lite +30%
139710
Galaxy M30
107352
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
176543
Galaxy M30
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 16 GB 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Galaxy M30 +47%
15:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Galaxy M30 +82%
18:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
Galaxy M30 +9%
32:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite +21%
85.3 dB
Galaxy M30
70.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2018 February 2019
Release date September 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M30. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite.

