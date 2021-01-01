Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Mi 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Mi 10 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 176K)
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (103 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 810 mAh larger battery capacity: 4160 vs 3350 mAh
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (600 against 461 nits)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Mi 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 85.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99%
PWM 2358 Hz 241 Hz
Response time 46.2 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1276:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
461 nits
Mi 10 Lite +30%
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Mi 10 Lite +3%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 620
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
333
Mi 10 Lite +85%
616
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
1431
Mi 10 Lite +36%
1950
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Lite
139710
Mi 10 Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
176543
Mi 10 Lite +81%
318839
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 16 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 4160 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Mi 10 Lite +42%
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Mi 10 Lite +110%
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite +12%
29:59 hr
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite +5%
85.3 dB
Mi 10 Lite
81.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 March 2020
Release date September 2018 July 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg 0.793 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Redmi Note 9
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Mi 9T
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 9S
9. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Poco X3 NFC
10. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish