Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs 10T Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Weighs 45.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (328K versus 174K)
  • Shows 51% longer battery life (116 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 1470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 3350 mAh
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (595 against 463 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Mi 10T Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 96.5%
PWM 2358 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 46.2 ms 42.2 ms
Contrast 1276:1 1377:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
463 nits
Mi 10T Lite +29%
595 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Mi 10T Lite +3%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
332
Mi 10T Lite +98%
656
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
1416
Mi 10T Lite +41%
1998
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Lite
139873
Mi 10T Lite
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
174215
Mi 10T Lite +89%
328777

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 16 GB 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Mi 10T Lite +90%
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Mi 10T Lite +24%
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr
Mi 10T Lite +16%
34:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite
85.3 dB
Mi 10T Lite +7%
91.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 September 2020
Release date September 2018 October 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

