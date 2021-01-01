Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Mi 11 Lite 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 176K)
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (106 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4250 vs 3350 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 82% higher maximum brightness (836 against 460 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 780G
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Mi 11 Lite 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 85.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97.5%
PWM 2358 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 46.2 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 1276:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
460 nits
Mi 11 Lite 5G +82%
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 6.8 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Mi 11 Lite 5G +3%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 642
GPU clock 850 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
337
Mi 11 Lite 5G +160%
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
1434
Mi 11 Lite 5G +55%
2220
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
176926
Mi 11 Lite 5G +195%
522670
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 16 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 4250 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Mi 11 Lite 5G +12%
11:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Mi 11 Lite 5G +63%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite +33%
29:59 hr
Mi 11 Lite 5G
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 5184 x 3888
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite
85.3 dB
Mi 11 Lite 5G +5%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 March 2021
Release date September 2018 April 2021
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 356 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is definitely a better buy.

