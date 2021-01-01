Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 Lite vs Mi 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Mi 8

Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on September 19, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 176K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (86 vs 77 hours)
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (622 against 461 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8 Lite
59
Mi 8
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8 Lite
39
Mi 8
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8 Lite
60
Mi 8
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8 Lite
51
Mi 8
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8 Lite
78
Mi 8
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8 Lite
55
Mi 8
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8 Lite
vs
Mi 8

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18.7:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 83.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 140.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 46.2 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1276:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 Lite
461 nits
Mi 8 +35%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.4 mm (6.16 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%
Mi 8 +2%
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 512 Adreno 630
GPU clock 850 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
333
Mi 8 +52%
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 Lite
1431
Mi 8 +39%
1983
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 8 Lite
139710
Mi 8 +113%
297004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 Lite
176543
Mi 8 +93%
340602
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 16 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3350 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Mi 8 +8%
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Mi 8 +38%
14:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 8 Lite +32%
29:59 hr
Mi 8
22:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8 Lite
n/a
Mi 8
105
Video quality
Mi 8 Lite
n/a
Mi 8
88
Generic camera score
Mi 8 Lite
n/a
Mi 8
99

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8 Lite +5%
85.3 dB
Mi 8
81.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2018 May 2018
Release date September 2018 June 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.749 W/kg 0.701 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.585 W/kg 1.662 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 8 is definitely a better buy.

